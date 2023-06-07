Participation of Pakistan Team in SAFF Cup in India Confirmed

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has received permission from the government to host the Pakistan team in the upcoming South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Cup.

As per media reports, both federations have confirmed that the relevant ministries have granted the necessary clearances for the Green Shirts to participate in the tournament.

The AIFF has taken proactive steps by sending an email to the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), providing them with all the required documents and an official invitation letter.

The relevant documents have also been forwarded to the embassy in Islamabad to facilitate the visa issuance process for the Pakistani team members.

While the foreign office of Pakistan has granted clearance for the team to travel to Mauritius, a decision regarding the visit to India is pending from the foreign office.

As per the announced schedule, the Men in Green will compete in Group A alongside India, Nepal, and Kuwait. Arch-rivals India will face the neighbors in the opening match.

Last month, AIFF General Secretary, Shaji Prabhakaran, assured Pakistan of a secure environment during the upcoming South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship.

Prabhakaran assured that the necessary security arrangements would be made to host the Pakistan team in Bengaluru, the host city of the much-awaited tournament.