Beat The Heat With Pakistan’s First Indoor Snow Park

Winterland, Pakistan’s first indoor snow park, has officially opened in Lahore. The grand opening event was a huge success, with celebrities from the entertainment industry and other fields in attendance.

It offers a unique and exhilarating experience for visitors, providing a winter wonderland right in the heart of the city.

Winterland features a variety of snow-based activities, including ice slides, snow tubing, and bumper cars. There is also a snow-covered forest where guests can build snowmen and have snowball fights. The park also has a number of cozy cafes where guests can warm up with hot drinks and snacks.

Winterland is a great place to escape the summer heat and experience winter. It is also a great place for families to hang out. The park is open from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm, seven days a week. Admission is Rs. 1,499 for adults and Rs. 1,299 for children.