Beat The Heat With Pakistan’s First Indoor Snow Park

By Asma Sajid | Published Jun 8, 2023 | 3:27 pm

Winterland, Pakistan’s first indoor snow park, has officially opened in Lahore. The grand opening event was a huge success, with celebrities from the entertainment industry and other fields in attendance. 

It offers a unique and exhilarating experience for visitors, providing a winter wonderland right in the heart of the city.

ALSO READ

Winterland features a variety of snow-based activities, including ice slides, snow tubing, and bumper cars. There is also a snow-covered forest where guests can build snowmen and have snowball fights. The park also has a number of cozy cafes where guests can warm up with hot drinks and snacks.

Winterland is a great place to escape the summer heat and experience winter. It is also a great place for families to hang out. The park is open from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm, seven days a week. Admission is Rs. 1,499 for adults and Rs. 1,299 for children.

lens

Nawal Saeed Channels Her Inner Desi Punjaban in Stunning Shoot
Read more in lens

proproperty

UET Peshawar and WSSP Collaborate for Sustainable Waste Management Seminar
Read more in proproperty
close
>