Govt Announces Major Tax Relief for Royal Families in UAE and Middle East

In a significant development for the fiscal year 2023-24, the federal government has announced a 0% customs duty on imports by dignitaries from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

According to the official document available with ProPakistani, the 0% tax applies to a wide range of imports, including household articles, personal items, vehicles, and goods intended for donation to projects within Pakistan.

This tax-free relief targets notable dignitaries from UAE, including Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as well as Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Similarly, dignitaries from Bahrain, such as King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa, and from Qatar, including Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Emir of Qatar, will also benefit from the 0% customs duty.

Furthermore, dignitaries from Saudi Arabia, including Prince Fahad Bin Sultan Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud, Governor of Tabuk, Prince Mansour Bin Mohammad Bin S. Bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud, and Prince Mutaib Bin Mohammad Al Saud, will also enjoy the exemption.

To avail of this benefit, rulers and dignitaries from UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia are required to meet certain conditions set by the Pakistani authorities.

These conditions include providing a comprehensive list of imported vehicles, their owners, and details of imports. The list must be updated every six months and should not include any Pakistani individuals posing as agents or authorized representatives of the rulers.

The embassies of these have promised to ensure that no Pakistanis are permitted to use duty-free vehicles. To benefit from the 0% customs duty, an exemption certificate issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is required.

Additionally, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) may issue an exemption certificate, based on the recommendations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to dignitaries not listed under the Pakistan Customs Tariff (Code).