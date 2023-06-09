Pakistan Announces Squad for 5-Nation Basketball Tournament

Pakistan national basketball team has been officially announced to participate in the upcoming Five-Nation International Basketball Championship.

The championship will witness fierce competition among five nations, including hosts Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal, alongside Pakistan. The tournament, set to take place from June 15th to June 22nd, will be held in the Maldives.

ALSO READ Overseas Stars Join Pakistan Football Squad in Mauritius

Leading the Pakistani squad will be the talented Mohammad Shahbaz. The announcement was made by the Secretary General of the Pakistan Basketball Federation, acknowledging Shahbaz’s exceptional leadership qualities and skills on the court.

The primary objective of Pakistan’s participation in this tournament is to prepare for the highly anticipated South Asian Games. Khalid Bashir, Secretary General of the Federation, expressed his optimism and highlighted the significance of such competitions in honing the team’s abilities and fostering regional basketball development.

The Pakistani squad comprises notable players such as Abdul Wahab, Mohammad Aamir Jan, Zeeshan Hassan Khan, Mohammad Shahid, and Imad Ahmed, who have demonstrated exceptional skills and dedication in their respective careers.

Additionally, Zia-ur-Rehman, Saqib Masood, Mehtab Akram, and Shiraz Islam have earned their place in the Pakistani squad through their outstanding performances.

Under the guidance of head coach Malik Mohammad Riaz, coach Omar Mahmood, and manager Ahmed Ali Tipu, the team is well-prepared and determined to make a mark in the championship. The extensive training camp that preceded the team announcement has undoubtedly bolstered the players’ skills and cohesion.

Here’s the squad: