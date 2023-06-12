Govt Won’t Freeze Foreign Currency Accounts: Minister

While the country faces a severe dollar crisis, the government does not plan on freezing foreign currency accounts, according to State Minister for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha.

While talking to reporters in Islamabad today, the minister said there are no plans to block foreign currency accounts and that no such action is currently under discussion.

In response to a query regarding the ongoing dialogue with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the minister said the IMF is holding regular talks with the State Bank of Pakistan on completing the 9th Review.

According to the minister, the federal government has also shared the fiscal year 2023-24 budget figures with the IMF. The minister emphasized that the tax reforms included in the budget are targeted at bolstering production and creating job opportunities, both of which are parameters endorsed by the lender.

Pasha said that IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva had promised that the latest review will be completed. “All our friendly countries have also given their assurances to the IMF,” she added.