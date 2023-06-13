IPL Experience: Harry Brook Narrates Miserable Condition of Homeless Indians

Star England cricketer, Harry Brook has shared his experience of a whirlwind of emotions and challenges during his debut season in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Despite encountering chaos and cultural differences in the sub-continent country during the two-month-long event, Harry Brook wholeheartedly embraced the experience.

In an interview, Brook mentioned that the bustling streets filled with auto rickshaws and the constant presence of cameras capturing every move have left a lasting impression on him.

Beyond the cricket field, the right-handed batter expressed his observations on the stark contrast between the opulence of the IPL and the poverty that exists in the country.

“I feel like I just want to help everybody out. If you walk out of our hotel, 50 yards down the road there is someone who is obviously not fortunate to have any shelter,” he said.

Representing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the money-rich cricket league, Brook added that it was disheartening to see countless people sleeping on the side of the road without a home.

Despite Brook being paid Rs. 13.25 crore, his performance for his franchise was not up to the mark, as his team ended the event at the bottom of the points table.

Throughout this IPL journey, Brook acknowledged the support he received from his coach, Brian Lara, whom he describes as one of the best to have ever played the game.