Shaheen Afridi Likely to be Rested for Sri Lanka Tests

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to rest premier fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, during the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka next month.

Considering the importance of the upcoming 50-over Asia Cup and World Cup 2023, the management committee is contemplating giving a break to their leading pacer.

The left-arm pacer suffered a knee injury during the second Test match against Sri Lanka last year, which led to his absence in a crucial T20I season, including the Asia Cup.

The schedule for the red-ball series, which is part of the upcoming ICC Test Championship cycle 2023-25, will be announced by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) later this month.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sri Lanka board proposed holding the white-ball series to prepare for the upcoming events, but the PCB declined the proposal.

The PCB has also announced a preparatory camp for the national bowling unit, which will take place at the National High-Performance Centre in Lahore, which has already begun.

The spin bowling camp will run from June 10 to 15, while the fast bowling camp will be held from June 16 to 21, with 13 spinners and 11 fast bowlers participating in the camp.