UAE Extends Deadline for Private Company Emiratisation

Private sector companies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been granted an extension for meeting their semi-annual Emiratisation targets.

The original deadline of 30 June has now been extended to 7 July. This decision by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) takes into account the upcoming Eid Al Adha holiday in the fourth week of June. As a result, companies are being given additional time to achieve their targets.

Regarding the Emiratisation targets, these refer to the requirement for private sector companies to employ a certain percentage of Emirati nationals. Failure to meet these targets will result in penalties for non-compliant companies, beginning on 8 July.

Notably, the penalty for each Emirati employee not hired will be a fine of AED 42,000, based on the 1 percent semi-annual Emiratisation growth requirement.

With the extension of the deadline, MoHRE aims to support and encourage private sector companies in meeting their Emiratisation targets.

The Emiratisation initiative is an integral part of the UAE government’s ongoing efforts to promote the employment and development of nationals within the private sector.

Its primary objectives are to enhance Emiratis’ participation in the workforce, expand their career opportunities, and contribute to the overall economic growth of the UAE.