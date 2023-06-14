Digitization of Land Records in Rawalpindi is Still Incomplete After Years

Efforts to digitize the land revenue records of Rawalpindi district have faced multiple setbacks over the past three years, with numerous missed deadlines and changes in leadership.

The digital “girdawari,” a process to inspect rural areas and gather land and crop records, is crucial for accurate land documentation and to combat land encroachments.

An official from the district administration revealed that the province had initiated the process of digital “girdawari” for the first time. They claimed to have computerized over 10 million property document mutations, which contain records of land transfers. However, due to changes in the Patwari system, the “girdawari” had not been conducted in recent years, despite the requirement of biannual inspections according to the land revenue act.

During the “girdawari,” land revenue officials assess the status of rural land, the presence of tube wells, the types of crops being cultivated, and whether the land is being used for commercial purposes. The absence of digital records has posed challenges for people, particularly concerning the transfer of inherited land.

Despite five different commissioners setting eight deadlines over the past three years, the task of completing the revenue record of Rawalpindi remains unfinished. The sluggish progress and failure to meet deadlines have cast doubts on the completion of the digital “girdawari” by the latest given deadline of June 30, as set by Divisional Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha.

Furthermore, while efforts were made to improve revenue matters in Rawalpindi tehsil by dividing it into three revenue tehsils, the presence of only one tehsildar overseeing the revenue matters has undermined the intended purpose of the division.

Comparatively, Rawalpindi tehsil lags behind other tehsils in terms of land record completion. Out of a total of 321,334 land unit allocations known as “khasras,” work on 310,810 (96 percent) has been completed in Rawalpindi tehsil, while Taxila, Gujar Khan, and Kalar Syedan have achieved 99 percent completion.

In response to the delays, the commissioner appointed a special team to finalize the incomplete revenue records and instructed deputy commissioners to suspend patwaris whose land records remained unfinished. However, it appears that the deputy commissioners did not act on these instructions.

On a positive note, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha has recently directed all assistant commissioners to oversee the work on the digital “girdawari” and ensure its completion by June 30. This directive highlights the urgency of the task and emphasizes its prioritization.