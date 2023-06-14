Federal Govt to Build Cancer Hospital in Islamabad

The federal government has put forth a proposal to allocate a substantial amount of over Rs. 7.5 billion for the construction of a cancer hospital in the federal capital, according to official documents available with ProPakistani.

The proposal outlines that the plan for the construction of the cancer hospital will be submitted to the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) for approval. The hospital will be built in Islamabad, with the support and collaboration of the Ministry of Health.

According to the documents, the first phase of the hospital’s operation will cater to approximately seven thousand patients annually. This capacity is expected to increase to sixteen thousand patients within a span of five to ten years, as the hospital expands its services.

The cancer hospital, equipped with two hundred beds, is projected to be completed within a two-year timeframe. The documents also highlight that a significant portion of the allocated funds will be utilized for the procurement of essential medical equipment necessary for the hospital’s functioning.

Additionally, the documents reveal that an estimated amount of more than Rs. 200 million will be required for the purchase of furniture.

The establishment of this cancer hospital aims to provide specialized care, diagnosis, and treatment for cancer patients in the federal capital. It reflects the government’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and addressing the growing need for quality cancer services in the region.