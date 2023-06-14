“Chacha Shapatar” Goes Viral for Riding His Bicycle Michael Jackson Style

You may have seen many people do Michael Jackson’s patented moonwalk, but have you ever seen anyone ‘Moon-peddle’? Imagine the people’s surprise and excitement when they saw an old man in Multan doing just that on his Sohrab bicycle.

The old man, known among the netizens as “Chacha Shapatar”, went viral on social media for peddling his bicycle backward. The video shows the old man riding his bicycle in the middle of the road while facing the oncoming traffic.

The video looks to be from Multan, at least according to the Instagram post, though the exact location remains a mystery. While people have enjoyed the hilarious video, some have also criticized it for glorifying irresponsible behavior on a high-speed main road.

ALSO READ Toyota Hilux Once Again Among Best-Selling Cars in May 2023

Chacha Shapatar also scared a couple of bikers during his adventures. The video shows that, after hitting a huge pothole, the old man tried to regain his balance and almost ran into the bikers that were filming him.

Shortly after, the old man suddenly entered the extreme-left lane without a warning, blocking the lane for high-speed drivers. So far, the authorities are also silent about the issue, which has received a divided opinion on the internet.