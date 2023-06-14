Mobile Traders Take up Issue of Duties with PTA Chairman

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 14, 2023 | 4:36 pm

A delegation representing the All Pakistan Mobile Phone Traders Association led by General Secretary Munir Baig Mirza visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters today.

The delegation met with PTA Chairman Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman and discussed matters concerning the business interests of mobile phone traders, particularly concerning mobile devices, applicable FBR duties, and the subsequent impact on the traders. The chairman assured the delegation of the PTA’s cooperation to pursue their business interests.

The delegation expressed their gratitude to the PTA chairman for his receptive approach and the assurance of the PTA’s support.

ProPK Staff

