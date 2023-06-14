Tribal Jirga Introduces 20-Point Constitution for Social Reform

In a small hill village called Anazar Mira, located in the Chagharzi tehsil of Buner, the local jirga has implemented a new constitution to abandon outdated customs contradicting both Sharia law and social norms.

Maulvi Aleem Syed revealed that a comprehensive 20-point constitution has been unanimously adopted to reform the community’s social events. The villagers believe that by following this constitution, life will become much simpler.

The constitution prohibits excessive dowries, such as fridges, washing machines, double beds, and unnecessary furniture during marriage ceremonies. However, if someone wishes to contribute to their sister or daughter’s well-being voluntarily, they are permitted to provide financial assistance.

On weddings, a fixed amount of Rs. 100 will be given as a token of greeting, and guests will be served tea and biscuits. The distribution of rice after marriages and charity events has also been banned. Additionally, the constitution limits the number of people present during the marriage or nikah procession to 15.

To promote safety and discipline, the constitution bans children under 14 from riding motorcycles, students from using smartphones, firing celebratory gunshots in the air, and strangers from entering the village.

The constitution also introduces an important change in property distribution, ensuring that sisters and daughters receive their rightful share according to Sharia law.

Maulvi Aleem Syed stressed that the constitution discourages extravagant spending during weddings, discourages burdening the sick with unnecessary obligations, and enforces social boycotts against drug dealers.

Guidelines have also been established for mourning rituals. Women and men will not be allowed to offer Fateha for the death of a one-year-old child. After funerals, it will be prohibited to see the face of the deceased, visit the houses of those who have passed away, or attend their graves during Eid.

The Mamran Jirga stated that the primary goal of this constitution is to reduce the burden on ordinary people during times of inflation. They acknowledged the growing difficulty of maintaining these customs due to financial constraints and want to relieve social pressures to follow traditions.

The local residents have also accepted the constitution, acknowledging that they have no choice but to comply. The ulema appealed to village residents, administration officials, and other elders to ensure these points are effectively implemented.