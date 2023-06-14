UAE Is Rejecting Visas of Pakistanis for Mysterious Reasons

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 14, 2023 | 11:21 am

A number of Pakistanis have taken to social media, complaining about their visa applications being rejected by immigration authorities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They have argued that despite having a travel history their visas are not getting approved.

One of the aggrieved, Rizwan, tweeted that his wife visited Dubai around 26 times during the last decade and he himself has been a Dubai resident for over 20 years. In spite of this his wife’s visa got rejected, he added.

Another complainant, Fatima, quoting Rizwan’s tweet, claimed that many people are facing rejection by UAE authorities over petty reasons.

Giving substance to Rizwan’s tweet, Abdullah Jan revealed that his brother-in-law’s visa got rejected while his sister experienced no issues during the entire process. He also stressed that his brother-in-law is a prominent YouTuber.

On the other hand, despite the fact that UAE is one of the most secure countries globally, the Government of Canada, in its comprehensive travel advisory for UAE on its website, has mentioned that there is an existing terrorism threat in the country.

Furthermore, the website states that terrorist attacks could occur at any time at government buildings, military installations, schools, places of worship, and other public places.

In addition, the Canadian Government has also indicated the threat of missile attacks and drones in light of conflicts in the Middle East and Gulf region.

It is worth mentioning here that UAE, including Dubai, is one of the safest countries in the world. Earlier this year, Numbeo ranked Dubai as one of the safest cities on a global index.

