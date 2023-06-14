UAE Is Rejecting Visas of Pakistanis for Mysterious Reasons

A number of Pakistanis have taken to social media, complaining about their visa applications being rejected by immigration authorities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They have argued that despite having a travel history their visas are not getting approved.

One of the aggrieved, Rizwan, tweeted that his wife visited Dubai around 26 times during the last decade and he himself has been a Dubai resident for over 20 years. In spite of this his wife’s visa got rejected, he added.

ALSO READ Iran Keen to Invest in Pakistan’s Energy Sector

My wife has traveled to Dubai like 26 times since 2013 and I’ve been a resident on and off for 20+ years and yeah wife got a rejection for UAE visa this week. Despite flying 4 times this year already. What are immigration authorities generally thinking lmao. — Rizwan. (@RizwanTakkhar) June 12, 2023

Another complainant, Fatima, quoting Rizwan’s tweet, claimed that many people are facing rejection by UAE authorities over petty reasons.

Recently A LOT of visas are getting rejected for extremely stupid reasons no matter if you have travelling history. https://t.co/54JbHqIyVF — Fatima (@whopschnoop) June 12, 2023

Giving substance to Rizwan’s tweet, Abdullah Jan revealed that his brother-in-law’s visa got rejected while his sister experienced no issues during the entire process. He also stressed that his brother-in-law is a prominent YouTuber.

My brother-in-law's visa for Dubai got rejected as well, but my sister's visa process faced no problem. My brother-in-law is a famous YouTuber but that too didn't help. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Abdullah Jan (@abdullahjansays) June 13, 2023

On the other hand, despite the fact that UAE is one of the most secure countries globally, the Government of Canada, in its comprehensive travel advisory for UAE on its website, has mentioned that there is an existing terrorism threat in the country.

Furthermore, the website states that terrorist attacks could occur at any time at government buildings, military installations, schools, places of worship, and other public places.

ALSO READ UAE Astronaut Shares Extraordinary Footage of Biparjoy Cyclone

In addition, the Canadian Government has also indicated the threat of missile attacks and drones in light of conflicts in the Middle East and Gulf region.

It is worth mentioning here that UAE, including Dubai, is one of the safest countries in the world. Earlier this year, Numbeo ranked Dubai as one of the safest cities on a global index.