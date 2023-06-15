Steam Gets Major Design Changes and New Features

Valve recognized the long-awaited need for a significant upgrade to the Steam desktop client, and today they have delivered.

The company has released an update for the platform, incorporating numerous features that have been tested in the app’s beta channel. The latest client version boasts refreshed fonts and menus, an improved notification system, and a redesigned in-game overlay.

Valve has rebuilt the platform with an entirely new framework that enables simultaneous feature releases across all Steam versions.

This means that some of the new features integrated into the desktop client are also already accessible on the Steam Deck. Valve particularly highlighted the revamped in-game overlay, which now offers a new interface, a more versatile toolbar, and a synchronized notes tool across multiple PCs.

Additionally, the overlay introduces a handy “pin” feature that allows users to keep the notes tool or any other in-game interface window visible during gameplay.

Valve has also made efforts to streamline the client’s notifications. Clicking on the icon will now only display the most recent and pertinent notifications, while prompting users to click through for a complete historical view.

Furthermore, users can expect various subtle enhancements throughout the rest of the client, such as updated dialog text, new fonts, and refined colors.

While the new features are commendable, Valve appears to be particularly proud of the advancements made behind the scenes. Alongside the new framework, the company has enabled hardware acceleration for Mac and Linux users, resulting in a smoother experience across all platforms.

Lastly, the update brings potential closure to the legacy Steam Big Picture mode. Within the client’s extensive list of bug fixes, there is a mention that the command line option to enable “oldbigpicture” has been eliminated.

It indicates that the focus has shifted entirely towards utilizing the Steam Deck interface, and we can expect a unified experience moving forward.