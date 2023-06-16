Pedophiles Get 200 Years in Jail for Abusing Children

The court delivered severe sentences to the individuals involved in the case of child abuse and the production of explicit videos.

Each of the offenders received a 50-year prison sentence, and substantial fines worth millions of rupees were imposed on those found guilty.

ALSO READ You Can Now Get a Free Business License and Visa After Buying Property in Dubai

During the proceedings at a local court in Sahiwal, four individuals were presented by the police as the accused in the case.

It was revealed in court that these individuals had engaged in the creation and distribution of explicit videos involving underage children in the Al-Quraish Town area of Farid Town police station. As a result, all four men were apprehended in 2021.

The police informed the court that the accused had participated in immoral activities and recorded them, involving both beggars and other children.

Obscene videos were discovered on their mobile phones at the time of the arrest. Additionally, upon identifying the accused, USB drives and other mobile devices were found, containing further explicit videos.

Under the jurisdiction of Additional Sessions Judge Ghazala Yasmin, the court delivered the verdict. Three of the offenders were sentenced to 50 years of rigorous imprisonment and were ordered to pay a fine of Rs. 5.02 million each. The fourth convict received a similar 50-year prison sentence but was required to pay a fine of Rs. 2 million.