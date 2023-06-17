British-Pakistani Diplomat Fouzia Younis Honored in King’s Birthday Honours List 2023

Fouzia Younis, a British-Pakistani diplomat, has been honored in the 2023 King’s Birthday Honours List for her exceptional contributions to the foreign policy of the United Kingdom (UK).

Currently serving as the first British-Muslim Consul General in Toronto, she previously held the position of head of communications at the British High Commission in Islamabad.

Younis has been bestowed with an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire), a prestigious accolade bestowed by the reigning monarch to recognize achievements in specific fields.

Expressing her gratitude and pride on Twitter, Younis acknowledged the distinguished individuals from various sectors of British society who also made it onto the esteemed list. She stated that she was honored to be included in the King’s Birthday Honours list and to receive an MBE in recognition of her contributions to foreign policy.

Over the course of two decades, Younis has faithfully served the British government across four different roles. During her tenure as head of communications in Pakistan, she successfully managed the royal visit in 2019, facilitated the repatriation of numerous British citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, supported flood relief efforts in the same year, and celebrated the long-awaited return of the England Cricket team after 17 years.