Here’s the Latest Update on Pakistan Football Team’s Visas for India

Pakistani national football players are expected to receive their delayed visas on Monday for SAFF Championship in India.

The Pakistani football team is currently experiencing a delay in obtaining visas, which puts their participation in the upcoming SAFF Championship in India at risk. The team’s visa applications, submitted to the Indian embassy in Mauritius where they are currently located, have not been processed yet.

According to a source, it is expected that the visa processing will take place on Monday. This would allow the Pakistani players to arrive in Bengaluru either on Monday night or Tuesday morning, just in time for their scheduled match on June 21. However, the short timeframe has raised concerns about the team’s ability to adequately prepare for the tournament.

Visa issues are not uncommon in India and Pakistan due to bureaucratic and diplomatic hurdles. However, football fans eagerly await a resolution to this matter, as the upcoming SAFF Championship is set to provide a stage for the Pakistan team to showcase their skills at the international level.