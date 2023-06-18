Indian Umpire Exposes How Indian Star Cricketers Pressurize Umpires

Indian umpire Nitin Menon has claimed that Indian stars try to pressure umpires to get decisions in their favor.

In the world of cricket, the role of umpires holds immense importance, ensuring fair play and maintaining the integrity of the game. Nitin Menon, an experienced Indian umpire, recently made headlines with his candid remarks about the challenges faced while officiating matches involving India. Menon revealed that some of the big stars in the Indian team often try to exert pressure on umpires to gain an advantage in crucial decisions.

“They always try to get those 50-50 decisions in favor of them, but if we are in control of ourselves under pressure & we don’t focus on what they are trying to do,” he said.

While this revelation might raise eyebrows, Nitin Menon believes in remaining composed, stating that his focus lies in maintaining control over himself under such crunch moments. The Indian umpire emphasized the need for umpires to remain impartial, not bending to external influences or distractions, even when the big players attempt to deflect decisions.

Nitin Menon’s professionalism and dedication to the game have been recognized by the International Cricket Council (ICC), which has entrusted him with officiating the final three tests of the highly anticipated Ashes series.