Babar Azam and Other Star Cricketers in Saudi Arabia to Perform Hajj

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jun 19, 2023 | 7:02 pm

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have temporarily set aside their cricketing pursuits to embark on a spiritual journey to Saudi Arabia.

Accompanied by their families, the players are currently in the holy city of Makkah to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage, which is scheduled to commence on June 26.

In a widely circulated short video that gained widespread attention on social media, the right-handed batters can be seen in the holy city, performing prayers.

Earlier today, the all-format captain shared an emotional tribute to the Prophet, posting a photo on his Twitter handle featuring Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed.

Another image circulating on social media shows Inzamam-ul-Haq, along with Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, and Iftikhar Ahmed, standing alongside the opening duo.

Hajj holds immense significance for Muslims worldwide, involving visits to sacred sites in Makkah and participation in rituals aimed at strengthening their connection with Allah.

Following the completion of their pilgrimage, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will return to Pakistan in the first week of July to rejoin the national cricket team, the Shaheens.

