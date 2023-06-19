Banks to Observe Normal Working Hours on Coming Saturday for Tax Collection

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that all branches of banks that are open Saturday will observe normal banking hours on June 24 (Saturday).

A circular issued by the central bank said that in order to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of government duties and taxes, it has been decided on the request of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) that all those branches of banks that remain open on Saturday shall observe normal banking hours until 5:30 pm on June 24 to facilitate the collection of taxes through ADC’s Over-the-Counter (OTC) facility.

Moreover, the circular said that all banks have been advised to ensure round-the-clock 24/7 availability of their online payment facilities i.e. internet banking, Mobile Apps, ATMs, etc. to facilitate the taxpayers in online payment of government duties and taxes.