Iconic Shandur Polo Festival 2023 to Kick Off on July 7

The Shandur Polo Festival is set to captivate audiences once again as participants from various regions of the country gear up for three days of exhilarating polo action.

The upcoming 2023 edition is scheduled to take place from July 7 to 9, attracting tourists and sports fans, making the tournament even more enthralling.

Celebrated by different tribes in Gilgit and Chitral, this festival holds significant cultural importance in the picturesque northern parts of Pakistan.

Nestled amidst the stunning Hindukush mountain ranges, the Shandur pass serves as the meeting point for tribes from Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral each summer.

Sitting at an altitude of 3,700 meters, the ground proudly claims the title of the highest polo ground in the world, enchanting spectators with its breathtaking surroundings.

The festival is renowned for its unique wild freestyle polo, with teams from the two regions fiercely competing on the field, with Chitral emerging victorious in the previous year.

The game adheres closely to its original form, with six players on each team, two halves of 25 minutes, and a 10-minute interval.

Each player is limited to one polo pony, and if a player or pony sustains an injury and leaves the field, the opposing team must also decrease its strength by one player.