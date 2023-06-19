Pakistani Fruit Vendor Shakira Goes Viral

Businesses have long endeavored to attract customers with catchy and memorable jingles.

With the rise of social media, videos have become a powerful tool for widespread dissemination, reaching millions around the world.

A talented teenage fruit vendor, reportedly from Attock, recently took the internet by storm through a viral video showcasing his unique marketing strategy.

In the footage, the youngster sang a rendition of Shakira’s renowned song, ‘Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)’, infusing it with his own distinct style.

In just one week after its upload, the video quickly went viral on Instagram. The video amassed millions of views and garnered hundreds of thousands of likes.

The commenters laughed it up and appreciated the fruit vendor’s skills, calling the fruit vendor the “Pakistani Shakira.”

Additionally, users shared their own interpretations of the song’s memorable hook, showcasing their enjoyment of the performance, with one person calling him the ‘Shakira in multiverse’, in a nod to the famous Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies.