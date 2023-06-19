Saudi Arabia to Create Massive Job Opportunities With Cruise Line

Cruise Saudi, a business owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has introduced its new cruise line called AROYA Cruises.

AROYA Cruises is expected to allow Saudi citizens, expats, and tourists to explore the beauty of the Kingdom from the sea. The cruise line focuses on showcasing Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage, natural wonders, and warm hospitality.

نعلن اليوم إطلاق خطوط الرحلات البحرية السياحية@AROYACRUISES كجزء من كروز السعودية، يتم تشغيلها وإدارتها كوحدة منفصلة تستهدف الأسواق السعودية والإقليمية، مقدمة خيارات مبتكرة لقضاء إجازة مميزة تعكس الثقافة العربية بقيم الإلهام والإثراء والكرم والاحترام#كروز_السعودية#أمواجنا_عربية pic.twitter.com/Ece1RvnjVk — CruiseSaudi (@CruiseSaudi) June 17, 2023

The CEO of AROYA Cruises, Lars Clasen, highlighted the importance of this achievement for Cruise Saudi’s ambitious strategy aligned with Vision 2030.

AROYA Cruises will operate as an independent brand within the Cruise Saudi portfolio. Its focus is on providing experiences and services that cater specifically to Arabian preferences.

Khan will lead the independent operational and management team of AROYA Cruises. As the head of this separate business unit, Khan will play a key role in helping Cruise Saudi achieve its strategic goals. These goals include welcoming 1.3 million cruise visitors by 2035 and creating 50,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

Expressing his excitement, Khan declared it a privilege to launch AROYA Cruises as part of Saudi Arabia’s emergence as an international cruising destination.

Currently, AROYA Cruises is working on developing its itineraries and packages. It plans to announce these details during the commercial launch, which is scheduled to take place in the coming months.