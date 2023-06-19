Ufone 4G is Set to Rule Weekly Internet Domain through its Well-Resourced ‘Weekly Digital Offer’

One ‘bundle’ to rule them all – Pakistani Telecommunication Company, Ufone 4G has launched a brand new ‘Weekly Digital Offer’ at a discounted price of Rs.430, whereas the actual product price is Rs.450.

This offer eliminates the need to look for other options as it can fulfill all of your data and calling needs for the entire week.

Ufone 4G’s ‘Weekly Digital Offer’ is the biggest yet most affordable proposition in the industry’s weekly internet domain. Therefore it completely outdoes the competition. Customers can get their hands on an exceptionally large bucket of 60 GB internet, 600 off-net minutes, and unlimited Ufone to Ufone and PTCL minutes for seamless connection over calls and internet.

Users can subscribe to the offer digitally through Ufone 4G website, My Ufone App, or by simply dialing USSD *7777# from their handsets.

For added convenience, Ufone 4G allows users to upgrade from Sab se Bari Offer Plus to Weekly Digital Offer for just Rs.31 to avail 60 GB of data.

This new bundle aims to fulfill the growing call and data needs of Ufone 4G customers so that they can harness the benefits of superior internet connectivity. With Ufone 4G’s high-speed network, customers can enjoy uninterrupted browsing, uploading and downloading, gaming, video streaming, and video calling without any hassle.

Ufone 4G is keenly focused on enhancing the user experience of its customers. It constantly invests and innovates to increase the quality of its products and services and introduces new offerings every now and then to keep its users well informed with the shifting digital trends at par with the world.