Hyderabad Board Releases Schedule for Postponed Intermediate Exams

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad has announced the dates for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-I Annual Examination 2023.

The exams will now take place from June 21 to 23, 2023 in Hyderabad, Matiari, Dadu, Jamshoro, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, and Tando Allahyar districts.

The decision had been taken in view of cyclone Biperjoy, which was predicted to hit the coast on 15 June. However, the cyclone has now weakened after making landfall on the coast of Gujrat, India, and adjoining areas of south-east Pakistan, specifically near Tharparkar, on 16 June (Friday).

The storm is now located over southeast Rajasthan in India and southeast Pakistan, near Tharparker, as per the latest reports from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).