NHA Board Approves Rs. 72.8 billion Annual Maintenance Plan 

The National Highway Authority (NHA) Executive Board approved the annual maintenance plan (AMP) 2023-24 amounting to Rs.72.850 billion in addition to carrying forward liabilities from previous years amounting to Rs. 52.861 billion.

Official documents available with ProPakistani stated that the Board directed GM (M&I) to conduct a fact-finding inquiry to know the reasons for the delayed execution of previous AMPs.

It further directed that the concept of re-appropriation of funds be introduced in Road Maintenance Account (RMA) Rules. A working paper be submitted for the Board’s consideration/recommendation by Member (Finance), NHA on the lines of principles of Budget and Financial Rules of the government of Pakistan for decisions in financial matters of both government of Pakistan and RMA.

NHA should ensure that all procurements of AMP 2022-23 be awarded during the current financial year and directed to Share details of AMP’s expenditure incurred during the last five years for information of the Board.

The NHA Executive Board allowed internal borrowing amounting to Rs.3.224 billion from Road Maintenance Account for the timely completion of the Rehabilitation/Improvement of Balkasar – Mianwali Road (N-130) & Mianwali – Muzaffargarh Road (N-135).

The said amount utilized during the construction period shall be recouped to RMA upon the release of the GoP maintenance grant for N-130 & N-135 roads.

The NHA Executive Board allowed NHA to engage M/s National Engineering Services Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd., a State Owned Entity, for rendering Consultancy Services for “Feasibility Study & Detailed Design for:

Construction of road link from Gujranwala (Sialkot Bypass) to Lahore – Sialkot Motorway (LSM) (Approx. 20 Km);

Construction of Lahore – Sahiwal – Bahawalnagar Motorway (Approx. 250 Km) &

Dualization of Existing Road from Faisalabad Bypass to Motorway (M-3) via Satiana (Approx. 26 Km)” under PPRA Rule-42 (d).



The NHA Executive Board recommended the PC-I for the Construction of Khawazakhela – Besham Expressway (48 Km) at a cost of Rs.79,130.877 million for approval of CDWP/ECNEC.



The NHA Executive Board recommended the revised PC-I for the Construction of Bhong Interchange on Sukkur – Multan Motorway (M5) at its Intersection with Bhong – Sadiqabad Road (Km 520+130) at a cost of Rs.1,826.57 million for approval of CDWP.

The NHA Executive Board recommended the PC-I for the Dualization of the Road from Chishtian to Chak No 46/3R via Dahranwala (41.154 Km) including Two-Lane Link Road from Dahranwala to Chak 175M (4.859 Km) at a rationalized cost of Rs.8,962.982 million as a deposit work for approval of CDWP/ECNEC subject to issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) by relevant Department of Government of the Punjab.