Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 May Finally Be Cheaper Than Before

Samsung’s range of foldable smartphones has gained significant popularity, with the Galaxy Z Fold series leading the market. However, due to their high prices, these innovative devices have remained inaccessible to many users, but there might be good news right around the corner.

According to a recent report, Samsung is planning to introduce the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldable smartphone at a lower price point compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The report from tipster Revegnus claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will carry a price tag of $1,699, which is $100 lower than the initial launch price of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It’s important to note that this information is currently based on rumors, so take this with a grain of salt.

ALSO READ All You Need to Know About Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5

If the leaked details prove accurate, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will boast a 7.6-inch 2K AMOLED primary display and a 6.5-inch 1080p AMOLED cover display. Both screens are expected to support a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone’s performance will be driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, accompanied by 12 GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and offering storage options of up to 1 TB with UFS 4.0 technology.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to Launch Sooner than Expected

In terms of camera capabilities, the device will feature a triple-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide unit, and a 10MP telephoto lens. For capturing selfies, a 12MP front-facing camera is expected, and there are rumors of a 4MP under-display camera as well.

Samsung is planning to announce its next foldables at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on July 28.