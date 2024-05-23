News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Suzuki Motor Corporation Wants to Build A Biogas Plant in Karachi

By ProPK Staff | Published May 23, 2024 | 6:11 pm

Global Vice President of Suzuki Motor Corporation Kenichi Ayukawa on Thursday said the company wants to build a biogas plant in Karachi to produce renewable energy with food waste and animal manure.

He said this during a meeting with Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain in Islamabad on Thursday.

Industries minister assured Ayukawa of the government’s support for the company’s business operations in Pakistan. He said the government supports the auto industry through tax incentives and investments in research and development, including incentives for electric and hybrid vehicle technologies, such as duty-free imports of machinery for EV manufacturing.

Rana Tanveer stressed the importance of increasing export revenue from the auto sector. He assured Suzuki of the government’s full support in their business operations and expansion efforts in Pakistan and committed to fostering a growth-oriented automotive industry.

