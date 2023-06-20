Women Exclusive Cattle Market for Eid-ul-Azha Opens in Karachi

In Karachi, a women-exclusive cattle market has opened, letting them buy and sell sacrificial animals for Eid-ul-Azha.

Situated at Taiser Town on the Northern Bypass, this market was established by Ruqqaiya Fareed, a dedicated social activist who recognized the need to assist women lacking male relatives to accompany them to traditional cattle markets.

Ruqqaiya explained that numerous women encounter difficulties and discomfort when acquiring animals for Eid-ul-Azha in male-dominated markets. Her aim was to establish a market where women could engage in animal transactions without any inconvenience or harassment.

Moreover, the market seeks to empower women engaged in animal husbandry in rural areas, who often do not receive a fair share of the profits when selling their livestock.

Ruqqaiya emphasized that the market offers a platform for women to exhibit their hard work and earn a respectable income from their animals. Additionally, it provides training to assist women in managing their businesses and finances effectively.

Although the market’s opening faced delays due to inclement weather, it is expected to commence soon with the support of the Sindh government.

Ruqqaiya acknowledged that due to weather-related issues, certain facilities were not fully prepared, and some men were still present at the site. However, she said that starting next year, the market would exclusively cater to women.

The market has sparked excitement among women, who eagerly anticipate the opportunity to independently purchase animals. To enhance the overall experience, the market will provide special discounts, offer free entry for families, and even feature a food street. Ruqqaiya has ambitious plans, aiming to expand this unique initiative to other cities across Pakistan.