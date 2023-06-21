Delivery Riders in UAE Win Free Trip to Pakistan

Three delivery riders in the UAE have a special Father’s Day because they can return to their home countries and spend time with their families during Eid-al-Adha.

One of them is Muhammad Arif Liaquat Ali, a 27-year-old Pakistani expat. This occasion is particularly important to him because he never had the chance to meet his father since he was born after his father passed away. Being with his own children during this festive season means a lot to him.

ALSO READ Islamabad to Get New Cycling Track in Shakarparian Soon

Father’s Day in the UAE is celebrated on 21 June every year, and a Dubai-based company wanted to show appreciation to three lucky riders. The company partnered with Deliveroo and organized a special rider day. The day started with a fancy limo ride and tasting sessions for the top-performing riders. Then, three riders were randomly chosen to win trips back home.

Ali, in an interview with Khaleej Times, expressed his excitement, saying that he last went to Pakistan in December 2022. He stated that it is the first time in his life that he has won something like this. Ali has two children, one is three years old and the other is one year old.

Another rider benefiting from this opportunity is Muhammad Waseem, a Pakistani expat who has been working for Deliveroo for four years. He remembered how his father worked hard for the family, even in difficult circumstances. He made a promise to himself that he would take care of his father.

ALSO READ Prisoners in Punjab Jails to Get Internet Access Soon

Waseem, now a father of two, believes that his father’s prayers helped him win this opportunity.

Similarly, 34-year-old Irshad Hussain is excited to celebrate Eid with his four children this year. He recalled how his father, a diligent farmer, taught him important values he wants to pass on to his children.

Via Khaleej Times