Islamabad to Get New Cycling Track in Shakarparian Soon

The federal administration will open the newly renovated cycling track in Shakarparian on Sunday. The track will allow visitors to enjoy a green, peaceful, and eco-friendly environment.

According to a media report, a high-ranking civic agency official inspected the track and praised the environment wing’s work. He hoped the cycle track will reduce the number of cars coming to Shakarparian since many visitors would prefer to ride bicycles.

An awareness campaign will inform people about the health, air quality, and environmental benefits of cycling. Many environmental organizations have invited residents of the twin cities to enjoy the Shakarparian cycle track.

A recently opened pump cycle track in F-9 Park attracted people, especially children, showing that residents are interested in eco-friendly transportation.

Cycle tracks are also suggested on a few roads, especially from Rawal Chowk to Taramri, where many students ride motorbikes and cars to school. Cycling instead of driving will allow for less traffic and environmental preservation.

Speaking on the matter, a civic agency official stated: