Iceland Cricket Takes a Sly Dig at England’s Bazball Approach

Iceland Cricket has mocked England for their loss in the first Test of the five-match Ashes series against Australia at Edgbaston in a thrilling finish.

In a tweet from its official Twitter handle, Iceland Cricket criticized England for their poor performance in the second innings with caption, “Bazball 0-1 Basic Common Sense.”

Bazball 0-1 Basic Common Sense — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) June 20, 2023

In another tweet, Iceland Cricket expressed that while every cricket fan enjoys the new approach of Bazball, declaring in the first innings on the first day does not make sense.

“Playing a spinner who had not played first-class cricket for two years, and dropping your best wicket-keeper batter, who is very handy with the bat,” Iceland Cricket pointed out.

Everyone should love the Viking spirit in Bazball. But it shouldn't mean declaring with too few runs, playing a spinner who hadn't played first-class cricket for 2 years, and dropping your best keeper who is very handy with the bat. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) June 21, 2023

It is important to mention that Ben Stokes declared the first innings on the first day when they were 393 for 8, giving the visitors a chance to bat a few overs in the tough last session.

Australia bundled out for 386 runs, leaving them only seven runs short of England’s first-innings total. They then displayed a magnificent bowling performance.

England managed to set a target of 281 runs after being bundled out for 273 runs, with Harry Brook and Joe Root scoring 46 each, while Nathan Lyon took four wickets.

Australia chased down the target in the last session of the game, thanks to Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, who stitched together a 55-run partnership for the ninth wicket.