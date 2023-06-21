NIFT Yet to Fully Recover from ‘Attempted Breach’ 6 Days On

National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT), responsible for clearing all cheques across Pakistan, was hit by an attempted breach on its systems that took down both of its data centers in Islamabad and Karachi last week.

“During the early hours on Friday, June 16, 2023, an attempted breach on NIFT’s systems was detected, which was contained on an immediate basis through our security measures. We were able to prevent any significant compromise of our data or systems,” it said in a statement issued on Friday.

The statement said that NIFT is working to restore services as quickly as possible to resume Clearing Services on Monday, June 19, 2023. According to sources, NIFT is still yet to fully recover even after 5 days.

A NIFT official told ProPakistani that cheque clearing resumed on Monday, albeit, with a different process as services have not yet been fully restored.

ALSO READ Pakistani Hackers Are Also Targeting Indians Via WhatsApp

NIFT had directed banks to suspend cheque-clearing processes as the attack took down NIFT’s flagship Automatic Check Clearing System. This system is responsible for handling Rs. 150 billion worth of cheques on a daily basis.

Incident Response Consultant Umair Ali Zafar told ProPakistani, “Getting hacked is more of a when the question and not an if question. The reason is that while defenders need to secure every nook and corner of an organization, the hacker needs only one opening to get in”.

He explained, “Ideally, companies should invest in a more robust architecture. This means that even if some part of the organization is hacked, the attack can be contained and it is not easier for the attacker to run amok throughout the whole organizational infrastructure. For this, the cybersecurity industry has devised best practices such as resource isolation and Defense in Depth, which help organizations limit the impact of an attack on an affected part. It is similar to having multiple layers of security and isolating different parts of the digital infrastructure such that they can be shut off from each other in cases of attacks”.

“Although our organizations have Business Continuity Programs (BCP) and DR plans, they don’t often test them. It is necessary to test BCP and DR capabilities regularly so that recovery times can be calculated and made efficient,” he added.