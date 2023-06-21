Price of Gold in Pakistan Falls for Third Straight Day This Week

The price of gold in Pakistan fell for the third straight day this week on Wednesday to settle at Rs. 218,700 per tola.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs. 1,800 per tola to Rs. 218,700 while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs. 1,543 to close at Rs. 187,500.

Although there has been no significant drop in the price of gold, however, Wednesday was the third straight day this week when the price fell. On Monday the price of gold went down by Rs. 1,000 per tola and the precious metal registered a marginal decrease of Rs. 200 per tola on Tuesday as well.

Today’s drop means that, cumulatively the price of gold has dropped by Rs. 3,000 per tola during the current week so far.

In the international market, spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,934.29 per ounce by 1215 GMT while the US gold futures went down by 0.1 percent to $1,945.30.