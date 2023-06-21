Social Media Helps Reunite Man With Stolen Sacrificial Animal

A recent incident in Karachi highlights the power of social media. A sacrificial animal was stolen from the Federal Employees Cooperative Housing Society (FECHS) on Sunday (18 June), and the incident was caught on CCTV. The owner, Hasan, shared the footage online, seeking assistance in locating his animal.

Thanks to the wide reach of social media, Hasan’s plea reached Sulaiman, a concerned citizen residing in the Liquatabad area. Sulaiman recognized the animal near his house and promptly contacted Hasan, enabling the safe return of the stolen animal to its rightful owner.

ALSO READ Women Exclusive Cattle Market for Eid-ul-Azha Opens in Karachi

The Shahrah-e-Faisal police station’s investigation team responded to the theft, confirming the successful recovery of the animal. They assured Hasan of their commitment to apprehending the culprits.

In a separate incident, a cattle seller in Yaqoobabad, Orangi Town, experienced a significant loss when armed robbers stole four of his animals on 16 June. This happened within the jurisdiction of the Iqbal Market police station. The seller, Hanif, had brought 11 animals worth Rs. 700,000 to sell for Eid-ul-Azha

ALSO READ Pakistani Hackers Are Also Targeting Indians Via WhatsApp

According to Hanif, the thieves took advantage of the animals being tied outside his home. A group of seven to eight armed individuals seized four animals and also held two cattlemen, hostage. Eventually, the cattlemen were released near the Northern Bypass.

Three days after the incident, Hanif lodged a complaint with the Iqbal Market Police, prompting their immediate investigation. Authorities are now diligently working to locate and apprehend the individuals responsible.