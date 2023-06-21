UAE Releases Nearly 1,000 Prisoners Ahead of Eid Al-Adha

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the release of 988 prisoners from correctional facilities across the country.

The announcement, made by the state-run news agency WAM, precedes the upcoming Eid Al-Adha 2023 holidays.

These inmates have been involved in various legal cases, and their release is part of the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives.

These initiatives are rooted in principles of forgiveness and tolerance, aiming to provide individuals in correctional and penal facilities with an opportunity to make a fresh start and positively contribute to society.

By doing so, the benefits extend beyond the individuals themselves and have a positive impact on their families and the wider community.

It is an annual tradition for President Sheikh Mohamed to pardon a number of inmates during the occasion of Eid Al-Adha. This official pardon serves multiple purposes such as strengthening family bonds by allowing prisoners to reunite with their loved ones.

It also gives prisoners a chance to take advantage of the holy occasion and return to their homes, creating an atmosphere of joy and unity.