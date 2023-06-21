Unidentified Men Attack School Children With Daggers

A distressing incident occurred in Quetta on Wednesday, resulting in injuries to a group of students. Unidentified assailants armed with daggers attacked the students, causing harm before swiftly escaping the scene.

The assault took place in Quetta’s suburban area of Nawaz Kalli, targeting schoolboys from a private institution who were standing outside the school at the time.

Ten students sustained injuries and were promptly transported to a nearby hospital by the police, who responded swiftly upon receiving the information.

Quetta police initiated a case against the unknown attackers, specifically those wielding daggers. Subsequently, a comprehensive search operation was initiated to apprehend the culprits responsible for this act of violence.

This incident serves as a reminder of the need for enhanced security and vigilance within educational institutions. It is imperative that authorities focus their efforts on ensuring the safety and protection of students, providing a secure environment conducive to learning and growth.