Private Housing Societies Are Now Banned From Hiring Personal Security Guards

In response to the rising incidents of firing in private housing societies in Rawalpindi, a ban has been implemented on the hiring of personal security guards across all private housing projects. Authorities have initiated the compilation of data on security personnel and weapons in these schemes, while a comprehensive search operation will be conducted to identify illegal weapons in unapproved housing projects.

Police officials have received reports of illegal housing societies employing armed security guards under the guise of personal security, using them to seize land and engage in armed confrontations with opponents. These activities have created an atmosphere of fear and panic among residents.

To address the situation, the police have devised a plan that includes digital mapping and coordination among relevant police stations. The Chief Police Officer (CPO), Syed Khalid Hamdani, presided over a meeting where the plan was approved. The CPO emphasized the need to conduct a thorough operation against illegal weapons and land mafia within housing societies, gathering data on security personnel and weapons.

During the meeting, it was decided that only registered security companies would be allowed to provide guards and weapons to private housing societies. Violations of this regulation would result in legal action. In case of any reported incidents of firing, prompt arrests would be made, targeting the individuals involved, their accomplices, and facilitators.

The meeting also emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards squatting, illegal weapons, and the use of housing societies as a cover for spreading fear and terror. To ensure the success of the grand search operation, local police will be supported by elite commandos, who will swiftly respond to any resistance encountered.

All senior officers have been instructed to provide details of the search operation and related activities to the CPO office within two weeks. The spokesperson for Rawalpindi Police stated that no pressure would be tolerated during this process.