UAE Flights Get 300% More Expensive Due to Eid Al-Adha

Many residents face challenges with the approaching Eid Al-Adha holidays as they plan their last-minute travels. Flight tickets have reached unprecedented levels, causing financial difficulties for those who had hoped to travel to international destinations.

A number of residents were looking forward to visiting their families during the six-day break for Eid Al-Adha. However, the exorbitant ticket prices have forced them to reconsider their plans.

As reported by Khaleej Times, one resident, Mohammed Fami, an Algerian expat, had delayed booking his tickets while waiting for an additional two-day leave to be approved. Due to the steep airfare prices, Fami has had to make the difficult decision of canceling his plans to visit his family.

Expressing his frustration, he stated that the airfares skyrocketed as soon he received the approval for the leave. Fami added that he found a deal for AED 1,190 last month, but now it has increased to AED 2,600 for a direct flight.

Bilal Ibrahim, who had planned to travel to Damascus, faced a similar dilemma. The fastest route from Dubai would take him around 9 hours, with an airfare exceeding AED 3,500. However, if he were to opt for a longer travel time, it would take him 30-40 hours, along with the high return ticket cost.

ALSO READ Unidentified Men Attack School Children With Daggers

Residents looking to fly from Dubai to popular holiday destinations and South Asian countries have been particularly affected by the surge in ticket prices. A recent check conducted by Khaleej Times revealed that airfares have increased by an average of 70 to 300 percent compared to non-festive periods.

Experts have advised travelers to be flexible with their travel dates, consider alternative destinations, and explore budget-friendly options. Below is a comparison of prices for several popular destinations:

Destination (Direct flight from Dubai) Airfare (28 June) Airfare (August 1st week) Percentage Increase Mumbai AED 1,000 AED 330 203% Istanbul AED 1,200 AED 425 183% Manila AED 2,300 AED 890 158% Jakarta AED 2,876 AED 987 191% Bangkok AED 2,825 AED 1,200 136% Kochi AED 1,800 AED 425 324% Salalah AED 790 AED 169 367% Paris AED 2,251 AED 1,451 155% Karachi AED 1,240 AED 360 244% Dhaka AED 2,073 AED 530 291%

Via Khaleej Times