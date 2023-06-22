Extremely High Electricity Bill in UAE Leads to Discovery of Criminal Hideout

Authorities in Fujairah, UAE, became aware of a criminal organization when they received an unusually high electricity bill for two residential villas. The bill, totaling AED 23,000, caught their attention because the villas were originally rented for just two people. This prompted the authorities to launch an investigation into the villas.

During the investigation, it was discovered that an organized crime group had been using the villas as a base for their illegal activities, specifically electronic fraud and money laundering.

The criminal gang had set up fake websites to trick people and collect money by promising them hefty profits. The authorities raided the villas and seized several computers and phones, which provided evidence of the crimes.

UAE authorities have issued repeated warnings about deceptive social media advertisements to protect residents from falling victim to such scams.

These ads make false promises of easy money and quick profits. The police in different Emirates have launched campaigns on social media platforms to inform the public about fraudulent websites, suspicious social media links, and misleading online ads that lure people with the promise of high returns.

Following the investigation, Fujairah Federal Court handed down its verdict. The ten defendants, all of Asian nationality, were sentenced to five years in prison and fined AED 5 million. The commercial company that sponsored their residence, and provided them with the villas and vehicles, was also fined AED 5 million.