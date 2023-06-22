US Approves Sale of Lab-Grown Chicken

In a groundbreaking development, regulators in the United States (US) have approved the sale of chicken meat produced from animal cells. California-based companies Upside Foods and Good Meat are now able to introduce this meat to restaurants and potentially supermarkets nationwide.

This marks a significant milestone in meat production, aiming to eliminate harm to animals and reduce the environmental impact of traditional animal agriculture. The approach minimizes land usage, water consumption, and animal waste.

Following clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), both companies passed required federal inspections to legally sell their meat and poultry products.

Lab-grown meat is cultivated in stainless steel tanks using cells from living animals, fertilized eggs, or specialized cell banks. Upside Foods produces large sheets of meat transformed into chicken cutlets and sausages, while Good Meat offers various chicken products like cutlets, nuggets, and shredded meat.

Over 150 companies worldwide are involved in cell-based meat production, focusing on types such as pork, lamb, fish, and beef. Beef production has been identified as having the most significant environmental impact.

The process involves selecting cells from live animals or a cell bank, combining them with a growth-promoting mixture, and cultivating them in large sheets or various forms. Upside focuses on muscle and connective tissue cells, while Good Meat offers pre-cooked products that require reheating.

The approval for lab-grown chicken meat is a significant step towards a more sustainable and ethical future in meat production.