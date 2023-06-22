Karachi Declared as One of the Least Liveable Cities in the World

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 22, 2023 | 3:16 pm

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has published the annual report of the Global Liveability Index 2023. According to the report, Karachi is the 5th least liveable city in the world.

EIU is the forecasting, advisory, research, and analysis division of the UK-based Economist Group and publishes a “Global Liveability Index” report each year. This year’s edition is titled “Optimism Amid Instability.”

ALSO READ

According to the report, Austria’s capital, Vienna, is the most liveable city in the world. Denmark’s capital, Copenhagen, is the second most liveable city. Melbourne (Australia) and Sydney (Australia) are the third and fourth most liveable cities respectively. Vancouver (Canada) completes the top five on the Global Liveability Index.

Let’s have a look at the 10 most liveable cities in the world.

City Country Rank
Vienna Austria 1st
Copenhagen Denmark 2nd
Melbourne Australia 3rd
Sydney Australia 4th
Vancouver Canada 5th
Zurich Switzerland 6th
Calgary Canada 7th
Geneva Switzerland 7th
Toronto Canada 9th
Osaka Japan 10th
Auckland New Zealand 10th
ALSO READ

On the other end of the spectrum, Syria’s capital, Damascus, is the least liveable city in the world. Tripoli (Libya) is the second least liveable city while Algiers, Algeria, is third. Lagos, Nigeria, is the fourth-least liveable city. Pakistan’s economic hub, Karachi, is the fifth least liveable city on the Global Liveability Index.

Here are the 10 least liveable cities in the world.

City Country Rank
Damascus Syria 173rd
Tripoli Libya 172nd
Algiers Algeria 171st
Lagos Nigeria 170th
Karachi Pakistan 169th
Port Moresby Papua New Guinea 168th
Dhaka Bangladesh 166th
Harare Zimbabwe 166th
Kiev Ukraine 165th
Douala Cameron 164th

 

ProPK Staff

lens

Amar Khan Sizzles in Sleeveless Gharara [Pictures]
Read more in lens

proproperty

LHC Invalidates Punjab Government’s Land Lease to Army
Read more in proproperty
close
>