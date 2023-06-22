Karachi Declared as One of the Least Liveable Cities in the World

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has published the annual report of the Global Liveability Index 2023. According to the report, Karachi is the 5th least liveable city in the world.

EIU is the forecasting, advisory, research, and analysis division of the UK-based Economist Group and publishes a “Global Liveability Index” report each year. This year’s edition is titled “Optimism Amid Instability.”

According to the report, Austria’s capital, Vienna, is the most liveable city in the world. Denmark’s capital, Copenhagen, is the second most liveable city. Melbourne (Australia) and Sydney (Australia) are the third and fourth most liveable cities respectively. Vancouver (Canada) completes the top five on the Global Liveability Index.

Let’s have a look at the 10 most liveable cities in the world.

City Country Rank Vienna Austria 1st Copenhagen Denmark 2nd Melbourne Australia 3rd Sydney Australia 4th Vancouver Canada 5th Zurich Switzerland 6th Calgary Canada 7th Geneva Switzerland 7 th Toronto Canada 9th Osaka Japan 10th Auckland New Zealand 10th

On the other end of the spectrum, Syria’s capital, Damascus, is the least liveable city in the world. Tripoli (Libya) is the second least liveable city while Algiers, Algeria, is third. Lagos, Nigeria, is the fourth-least liveable city. Pakistan’s economic hub, Karachi, is the fifth least liveable city on the Global Liveability Index.

Here are the 10 least liveable cities in the world.