Sindh Department of College Education Revises Admission Policy

The Sindh Department of College Education has approved a new admission policy for Intermediate Part-1. This marks a significant change over the past 23 years of the department’s history. Admissions to government colleges in Karachi will now be granted on a zonal basis rather than on merit. This brings back a system that was in place prior to the year 2000.

Under the new policy, students with A-1 and A grades will be eligible for admission to any college in the city. However, students with B, C, D, and E grades will only be allowed to apply for admissions within their respective zones.

Rashid Khoso, the Secretary of the Centralised Admission Policy, explained that a 25-minute drive zone will be established, resulting in the creation of 12 zones within Karachi.

Online admissions will begin on 27 June and the deadline for submitting online forms is 20 July. Admission lists for all faculties will be released by 25 July and classes are scheduled to commence from 5 August. Possessing a domicile and PRC (Permanent Resident Certificate) will be mandatory for admissions.