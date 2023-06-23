FBR Launches Action Against Fashion Designers Forging Fake Sales Tax Invoices

The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation (Inland Revenue) Karachi has tightened rings against Fashion designers involved in Fake/flying sales tax invoices and registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the famous Fashion designers on allegation of hiding their sales.

A handout issued by the directorate states that criminal proceedings have been initiated against a famous chain of fashion designers in Karachi and an FIR has been lodged in the Court of Special Judge Custom & Taxation Karachi.

ALSO READ FTO Orders Action Against Customs Officials Involved in Illegal Auction of Imported Goods

The accused Director of the Company has taken refuge under Court proceedings. However, he has to join the investigation with the concerned authorities as per Court directions.

An investigation conducted by the authorities in the anti-fraud agency of Inland Revenue, FBR indicates that a large number of fashion designers are involved in taking undue benefit of tax credits through fake/flying invoices and reducing their sales tax liability intro garb of banking channel transactions.

It is believed by the authorities in the agency that more fraudulent persons involved in the supply chain of fashion designers from all over the country will be arrested soon for which raids are being conducted.

ALSO READ FBR Introduces Income Tax Return Form for SMEs for Tax Year 2023

Surprisingly, the payments trail of the fashion designers sector leads to its links with smugglers of fabric from Sust/Gilgit Baltistan border operating from Capital City Islamabad.

The Directorate has shown its resolve to curb the hazard of the fake invoice mafia by treating them as fiscal terrorists.