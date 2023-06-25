Pakistani Man Wins Rs. 7.8 Crore With Weekly Draw in UAE

In its 134th edition, Mahzooz, the UAE’s top weekly draw with the biggest and most frequent pay-outs, crowned its 49th millionaire and saw 912 participants take home AED 1,424,750 in prize money.

As part of Mahzooz’s revamped prize structure, where one lucky participant becomes a guaranteed millionaire every week, the 134th draws awarded Abdul from Pakistan, holding the raffle ID number 35424427, the guaranteed raffle prize of AED 1,000,000. A simple AED to PKR conversion shows Abdul won an astounding amount of just over Rs. 78 million.

While the top prize of AED 20,000,000 went unclaimed this week, 12 participants matched four out of the following five numbers 1, 4, 5, 30, and 48, and shared the second prize of AED 200,000, earning AED 16,666.66 each. 899 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received AED 250 each.

While the new prizes have become bolder and better, the rules of participation remain the same and will now be exclusively offered through the Saturday Mahzooz draw, held live at 9:00 pm. For only AED 35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of AED 20,000,000 and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant AED 1,000,000 every week to a guaranteed millionaire-to-be.

Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the UAE’s favorite draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.