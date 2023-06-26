Abu Dhabi Wins Hearts as 1,000 Laborers Gifted New Garments for Eid Al-Adha

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has launched the ‘Eid Clothing’ initiative to celebrate the upcoming Eid Al-Adha.

The initiative aims to gift construction workers new clothes and promote communication, compassion, and social solidarity.

ALSO READ Deaf Reach Becomes First Pakistani Program in Muslim World to Win Hamdan-ICESCO Award

As part of the initiative, the municipality visited 100 construction sites in Abu Dhabi and provided new clothes to 1,000 workers.

The Environment, Health, and Safety Directorate is leading this welfare scheme. The Directorate emphasized the importance of following environmental, health, and safety requirements of construction sites.

It also encouraged workers to strictly adhere to these regulations to ensure that everyone stays safe and healthy while working.

The ‘Eid Clothing’ initiative is a way to show appreciation for construction workers’ hard work and promote a sense of togetherness in the community.

ALSO READ Several Cities Hit by Animal Thefts Before Eid-ul-Adha

Likewise, the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai also announced a welfare initiative called “Saada,” which means happiness, to mark the Eid Al-Adha celebrations.

With the theme “Let’s celebrate Eid together,” the initiative aims to give free gifts worth millions of dirhams to workers residing in Dubai.

According to the details, three lucky laborers will be given free cars this Eid, and thousands of others will get Apple iPhones.

The Saada welfare initiative will take place at laborers’ accommodations in Al Quoz, Jebel Ali, and Muhaisnah. It will cover all the laborers who live in Dubai.