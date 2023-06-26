Several Cities Hit by Animal Thefts Before Eid-ul-Adha

As the religious holiday of Eid-ul-Adha draws near, several cities in Pakistan have been hit by a wave of animal thefts. These occurrences have caused massive losses to local communities, as criminals have made off with animals worth millions.

One noteworthy incident took place near the Superhighway Cemetery in Karachi. Under the cover of darkness, armed individuals orchestrated a large-scale animal theft operation.

They held the watchman hostage at gunpoint and made off with 12 valuable bulls worth approximately Rs. 1.5 crore. The police are investigating the matter and gathering evidence to bring the criminals to justice.

Another incident in Karachi’s Federal B Area, Ancholi, was captured on CCTV. The footage revealed a man swiftly untying a sacrificial bull and fleeing with it in seconds. What made this theft audacious was that the thief arrived in a luxury car, highlighting the sheer boldness of the criminals involved.

These thefts, however, are not isolated to Karachi. In North Karachi Sector 7-A, 40 goats were stolen from an empty plot, while in Yaseenabad, thieves broke into a shop and took off with two goats. Additionally, in an apartment near the Frere police station, a cow was also stolen.

Quetta also fell victim to a goat theft, which was caught on video and widely shared on social media. The footage showed a man swiftly boarding a moving vehicle with two goats in the back seat.

In a matter of moments, the thief snatched one goat and made his escape on a motorcycle with an accomplice. The thieves met their demise when their motorcycle collided with a trolley in Kot Addo, South Punjab.

Authorities are stepping up their efforts to apprehend those responsible. In a recent arrest, an individual confessed to stealing a cow from the Farrier police station area and selling it for Rs. 350,000 in Moach Goth.

These incidents have sparked concerns among the public, leading to calls for enhanced security to safeguard sacrificial animals. The thefts not only result in financial losses but also disrupt the religious observance of Eid-ul-Adha.

As Eid-ul-Adha approaches, it is crucial for law enforcement agencies and communities to collaborate, ensuring the safety of animals and preventing further thefts.