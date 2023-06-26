DNI Group Invests $1 Million in Pakistan’s Embedded Finance Startup Neem

Neem, a leading embedded finance platform in Pakistan, and DNI group, a prominent investment firm operating across 28 countries, have announced a strategic investment partnership fostering innovation and growth in the embedded finance space.

Vladimira Briestenska, the co-founder of Neem, exclusively told ProPakistani that the investment size is $1 million.

The partnership entails a significant investment by the DNI Group into Neem, including robust product-led synergies across the wider financial wellness space.

ALSO READ Govt Imposes Strict Condition for Property Transfers in Finance Bill 2023

This collaboration represents a strong signal for the embedded finance industry and demonstrates a shared vision for transforming the financial landscape in Pakistan. Neem’s financial infrastructure and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) capabilities enable digital platforms to provide comprehensive embedded financial services to their underserved customers.

“DNI is excited to partner with the high-quality, like-minded individuals at Neem operating in a vibrant, growing economy,” said Ross Venter, CEO of DNI’s technology arm, Digital Ecosystems. “Neem’s goal of providing financial wellness to the Pakistani market aligns with DNI’s own objectives around empowering people and enhancing financial and digital inclusion. Through DNI’s strategic investment into Neem, we hope to fast-track the development, exchange, and commercialization of our respective technologies for the benefit of consumers within our global communities”.

The partnership between DNI Group and Neem is aimed at advancing financial wellness, particularly for underserved communities. Neem’s Financial Wellness thesis, which enables businesses and individuals to take control of their financial lives, will be further strengthened by this collaboration.

Neem has already established product partnerships with several DNI Group portfolio companies, including Airvantage in the airtime lending space and Paymenow in the earned wage access sector.

“The partnership and investment from DNI Group, a team of seasoned operators with global expertise, serve as a powerful testament. It showcases their confidence in the embedded finance model, our Neem team’s strong execution capabilities, and, above all, our shared vision of empowering Financial Wellness for communities in Pakistan and across emerging markets worldwide. We are excited about this major milestone in our journey at Neem,” said Vladimira Briestenska, co-founder of Neem.

Despite the macro-climate around the world, Pakistan’s digital ecosystem keeps growing, and Neem says it is committed to building financial resilience and economic prosperity for people within Pakistan and beyond.

This strategic investment partnership between Neem and DNI Group is a significant signal for the market and the digital ecosystem. It reinforces the need for serving underserved communities.