How to Apply for Lincoln University’s Future Leader Scholarship

The Lincoln University New Zealand (NZ) Future Leaders Scholarship is a great opportunity for Pakistani students who are looking to pursue their undergraduate studies abroad.

The scholarship provides financial assistance and a leadership development program to help students reach their full potential.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the Future Leaders Scholarship, you must:

Have completed your secondary education.

Have been accepted into a full-time undergraduate degree program at Lincoln University.

Have a minimum GPA of 3.0 (out of 4.0).

Demonstrate leadership potential.

How to Apply

The application process for the Future Leaders Scholarship is online. You can find the application form on the Lincoln University website. The application deadline is 31 October 2023.

The Application Process

The application process for the Future Leaders Scholarship consists of the following steps:

Complete the online application form.

Submit your academic transcripts.

Write a personal statement about your leadership experience and why you are interested in the scholarship.

Submit two letters of recommendation.

Pay the application fee of NZ$100.

Selection Criteria

The selection committee for the Lincoln University NZ Future Leaders Scholarship will consider the following factors when evaluating applications:

Academic achievement

Leadership potential

Personal qualities

Contribution to the community

Benefits of the Scholarship

The Lincoln University NZ Future Leaders Scholarship provides the following benefits:

Full tuition fees

Accommodation allowance

Living allowance

Leadership development program

For more information about the Lincoln University NZ Future Leaders Scholarship, please visit the Lincoln University website.